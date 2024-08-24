Home
Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore; searches underway

The area has been been cordoned off and searches are underway, the Kashmir Zone Police have said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 12:01 IST

Srinagar: An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

The area was cordoned off and searches were underway, they said.

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," the police's Kashmir zone said in a post on X.

Further details were awaited, the police said.

However, official sources said a person was seen lying near the scene of the firing.

The police were ascertaining the facts, they added.

Published 24 August 2024, 11:06 IST
