Security tightened in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar: Security has been tightened in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations in the valley, with police and other security personnel carrying out sanitisation and area domination exercises, officials said on Tuesday.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters, they said. Checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts, they said.

Security forces were conducting random checking of vehicles and frisking of people to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said.

While the main Republic Day function will take place in Jammu which will be presided by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the biggest function in the valley will be held at Bakshi Stadium here. Similar functions will be held at district headquarters as well.

The security around the venues of Republic Day functions in the valley, including the stadium here, has been beefed up, and a multi-layer security apparatus has been put in place around the venues, the officials said.