<p>Jammu: Members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday took out a symbolic protest march in Jammu carrying a green coffin on their shoulders to mark the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack and pay homage to the 26 lives lost in the brutal incident.</p>.<p>Voicing their strong opposition against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the protesters also burnt a symbolic effigy to condemn the attack with cross-border links that ripped through the quaint Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on this day last year.</p>.Aaditya Thackeray clears the air on potential appointment as Shiv Sena (UBT) working president.<p>Led by the president of the J-K unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Manish Sahni, the protesters carried a coffin draped in green and decorated with replicas of the Pakistan flag, and marched in the city area amid intense sloganeering against the neighbouring country.</p>.<p>The agitators raised slogans such as “Pakistan Hai-Hai” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, before setting the symbolic coffin on fire amid chants of “Aatankwadiyon ki pehchaan – Pakistan, Pakistan”.</p>.Pahalgam attack anniversary | For acts against India, response is assured: Indian Army.<p>Speaking to reporters, Sahni said, "We took out a rally carrying a coffin of Pakistan, which sponsors terrorism. It was meant to send a strong message to Pakistan against its continued support for terrorism.” This coffin represented Pakistan-backed terrorism. It was our direct and final warning to Pakistan to desist from such activities. Or else, the entire Pakistan will face the consequences,” Sahni added. </p>