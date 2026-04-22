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Sena (UBT) takes out coffin march in Jammu to mark one year of Pahalgam attack

The agitators raised slogans such as “Pakistan Hai-Hai” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, before setting the symbolic coffin on fire amid chants of “Aatankwadiyon ki pehchaan – Pakistan, Pakistan”.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 10:12 IST
India NewsJammuPahalgamShiv Sena (UBT)

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