Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo appointed new chief secretary of J&K

"Consequent upon the superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS on 30.11.2023 and on repatriation from central deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS is hereby appointed as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir with effect from 01.12.2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders. This issues with the approval of competent authority," the ministry said in an order on Wednesday.