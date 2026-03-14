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Seven-member SIT formed to probe assassination attempt on NC chief Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 16:43 IST
Jammu & KashmirFarooq AbdullahSpecial Investigating Team

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