<p>Jammu: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Police have constituted a seven-member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-investigation-team">Special Investigation Team</a> (SIT) to probe the recent assassination attempt on former chief minister and National Conference chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farooq-abdullah">Farooq Abdullah</a> during a marriage function here.</p>.<p>Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti ordered the setting up of the SIT, considering the "seriousness and sensitivity" of the case.</p>.‘Very close shave’: Farooq Abdullah survives assassination attempt at Jammu wedding; suspect detained.<p>On Wednesday night, Abdullah had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him after coming from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at Royal Park Banquet Hall in the Greater Kailash area.</p>.<p>The 63-year-old accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was overpowered and arrested on the spot. A revolver used in the crime was recovered from his possession. </p>