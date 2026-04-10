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Shri Amarnath Yatra: Advance registration to begin from April 15

Each permit will specify the date and route, with registration closing seven days in advance.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 05:23 IST
India Newsamarnath yatra

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