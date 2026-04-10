<p>Srinagar: Advance registration for the annual<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amarnath-yatra"> Amarnath Yatra </a>will begin on April 15 at 554 designated bank branches across the country, with an Aadhaar-based real-time registration system introduced to streamline pilgrim verification and permit issuance.<br><br>The process, overseen by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to daily quotas for both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.<br><br>Pilgrims must undergo Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, submit a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC), and pay a ₹150 registration fee. Only persons aged between 13 and 70 years are eligible, while women beyond six weeks of pregnancy are not permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.<br><br>Each permit will specify the date and route, with registration closing seven days in advance.</p>.Despite Pahalgam terror attack, Amarnath Yatra sees massive turnout.<p>Officials said weather continues to pose a major operational challenge along the high-altitude route (3,880 metres), with frequent disruptions reported during the Yatra season.<br><br>Heavy rainfall, landslides and sudden weather changes have repeatedly forced temporary suspension of pilgrim movement in recent years, particularly along vulnerable stretches of both routes.<br><br><strong>2022 cloudburst a stark reminder<br></strong>Authorities continue to factor in lessons from the Amarnath cloudburst 2022, one of the worst weather-related disasters linked to the pilgrimage.<br><br>On July 8, 2022, a sudden cloudburst near the holy cave shrine triggered flash floods that swept through tents and community kitchens, killing at least 16 people and leaving several missing. The incident led to suspension of the Yatra and a large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies.<br><br>Since then, authorities have strengthened weather monitoring systems, early warning mechanisms, and regulation of camp sites near the shrine.<br></p>.J&K government directs marking of disaster-prone areas along Amarnath route before start of yatra.<p><strong>Previous year trends<br></strong>Last year’s Yatra witnessed strong turnout, with several lakh pilgrims undertaking the yatra despite intermittent disruptions due to rain and track conditions.<br><br>Authorities had to temporarily halt the pilgrimage multiple times as a precautionary measure, highlighting the continued impact of weather variability on the annual event.<br><br>Enhanced measures such as RFID tracking of pilgrims, improved medical facilities and tighter route management implemented in recent years are expected to be further strengthened this time.<br><br>The Amarnath Yatra, held annually in the Himalayas of south Kashmir, remains one of India’s most significant religious pilgrimages, drawing lakhs of devotees despite logistical and weather-related challenges.</p>