Situation in J&K under control, increase in terror activities in Rajouri-Poonch: Army chief

Addressing the 76th Army Day parade in Lucknow, General Pande said, "On the western front, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control. But in the past few months, there has been an increase in terrorist activities in the southern region of Pir Panjal and Rajouri-Poonch."

"There is a ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC), but from the attempts made to infiltrate, it is clear that the terror infrastructure across the border is still intact. Attempts to infiltrate have been foiled by the Army while maintaining complete alertness," he said.