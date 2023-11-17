Six LeT militants killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam in anti-terror ops

Inspector General of police (IGP, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, said security forces got an intelligence input regarding the movement of some terrorists in Kulgam.

“During the search operation, a terrorist fired from a house after which an encounter broke out. So far, five terrorists, possibly of LeT, have been killed and some bodies have been sighted,” he told reporters.

The identity of the slain militants was not known immediately. However, all the six are believed to be locals affiliated with the LeT outfit.

In a separate encounter one militant was killed in a joint operation launched by J&K police, Army, and CRPF in Behrote area of border district Rajouri in Jammu. The identity of the lain terrorist is being ascertained.

The latest encounters came barely hours after two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

One of the slain militants was identified as Bashir Ahmad Malik, who was involved in pushing the terrorists and supporting the infiltration to this side of the LoC for the past three decades

After seeing decline last year, infiltration attempts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir is gradually increasing in 2023 with 42 militants, who were trying to infiltrate, killed this year.