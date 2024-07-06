Six militants, two soldiers killed in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: In the bloodiest day of conflict this year, six militants and two army personnel were killed in overnight twin encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

The anti-insurgency operations started on Saturday when security forces launched cordon-and-search-operations in Mudergham and Chinnigam villages of Kulgam following ‘specific inputs’ about the presence of the militants in these areas.

While four militants and two soldiers were killed by late Saturday evening, bodies of two more ultras were recovered from the encounter sites on Sunday morning.

The slain soldiers have been identified as Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, a Para Commando and Havaldar Raj Kumar of the 1 Rashtriya Rifles. The identity and the group affiliation of the slain ultras wasn’t known immediately. However, sources said, they belonged to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfits and are locals.