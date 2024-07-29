Sizzling Srinagar: City faces record breaking heatwave at 24.8 degrees Celsius in 132 years

Srinagar: Amid sweltering heat and humid weather conditions, Srinagar on Monday recorded the second highest minimum temperature recorded in the city's history, spanning 132 years.

According to the local MeT office, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8°C which ties with the second all-time highest minimum temperature recorded on 26 July 2021.

Last night’s minimum temperature was 5.8°C above normal, the second highest in the past 132 years in Srinagar. At top stays the minimum temperature of 25.2°C recorded on 21 July 1988.

On Sunday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 °C degrees, the highest day temperature in 25 years.

The all-time highest maximum temperature in July has been 38.3°C on July 10, 1946, second highest of 37°C on July 9, 1999, third highest of 36.6°C in 1997 and the fourth highest of 36.2 degrees on Sunday, Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the weather office in Srinagar, said.

The unusual nighttime warmth has raised concerns among residents and climate experts alike, highlighting the ongoing impact of climate change on regional weather patterns.