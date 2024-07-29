Sizzling Srinagar: City faces record breaking heatwave at 24.8 degrees Celsius in 132 years

Srinagar: Amid sweltering heat and humid weather conditions, Srinagar on Monday recorded the second highest minimum temperature recorded in the city's history, spanning 132 years.
According to the local MeT office, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8°C which ties with the second all-time highest minimum temperature recorded on 26 July 2021.
Last night’s minimum temperature was 5.8°C above normal, the second highest in the past 132 years in Srinagar. At top stays the minimum temperature of 25.2°C recorded on 21 July 1988.
On Sunday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 °C degrees, the highest day temperature in 25 years.
The all-time highest maximum temperature in July has been 38.3°C on July 10, 1946, second highest of 37°C on July 9, 1999, third highest of 36.6°C in 1997 and the fourth highest of 36.2 degrees on Sunday, Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the weather office in Srinagar, said.
The unusual nighttime warmth has raised concerns among residents and climate experts alike, highlighting the ongoing impact of climate change on regional weather patterns.
Experts have issued advisories urging citizens to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
In view of the persistent heatwave, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Sunday ordered suspension of class work for students’ up to primary level in both government and private schools on July 29 and 30.
The unexpected heatwave has caught many tourists off guard. “We came here to enjoy the cool weather and beautiful scenery, but it feels almost as hot as Delhi,” said Anjali Mehra, a tourist from the national capital. “It's quite surprising and a bit disappointing.”
However, there are some tourists who said they were making the most of their trip despite the heatwave. “It's hotter than we expected, but Kashmir is still beautiful," said Rajesh, visiting from Mumbai.
“We're spending more time in the water and exploring the shady gardens, and it's still a wonderful experience,” he said.
Local businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector, are feeling the impact. Many hotels and houseboats, traditionally designed for cooler weather, lack adequate air conditioning, leaving guests uncomfortable.
“We have never seen such high temperatures in the summer,” a houseboat owner in Dal lake said. “We are trying our best to accommodate our guests, but it has been challenging.”
Published 29 July 2024, 06:37 IST