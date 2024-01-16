Snow snub: Kashmir’s hopes of winter tourism melt away

The absence of snow has hit Kashmir’s tourism industry severly, with a wave of cancellations and postponements by intending tourists sweeping through hotels and tour operators.

Local businesses that thrive on winter tourism found themselves grappling with the unexpected turn of events. Social media buzz with posts expressing disbelief and sharing images of barren landscapes has dealt a considerable blow to Kashmir’s thriving tourism sector.

This snowless winter has cast its shadow on Kashmir’s famed tourist destinations, most notably Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Gulmarg - a ski resort that traditionally lured visitors from around the world.

According to rough estimates by tourism stakeholders, there is an 80 per cent decline among adventure tourism enthusiasts and over a 50 per cent drop in leisure tourism enthusiasts. The ramifications are rippling through the region, impacting businesses and redefining the traditional image of Kashmir as a winter wonderland for travellers.