Snow snub: Kashmir’s hopes of winter tourism melt away

The absence of snow has hit Kashmir’s tourism industry severly, with a wave of cancellations and postponements by intending tourists sweeping through hotels and tour operators.
Local businesses that thrive on winter tourism found themselves grappling with the unexpected turn of events. Social media buzz with posts expressing disbelief and sharing images of barren landscapes has dealt a considerable blow to Kashmir’s thriving tourism sector.
This snowless winter has cast its shadow on Kashmir’s famed tourist destinations, most notably Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Gulmarg - a ski resort that traditionally lured visitors from around the world.
According to rough estimates by tourism stakeholders, there is an 80 per cent decline among adventure tourism enthusiasts and over a 50 per cent drop in leisure tourism enthusiasts. The ramifications are rippling through the region, impacting businesses and redefining the traditional image of Kashmir as a winter wonderland for travellers.
Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club Chairman, Mushtaq Chaya described the current snowless scenario in Kashmir as a recurring nightmare. “As natural beauty, be it snow or greenery, is our unique selling proposition (USP), without it, our tourism product is nothing,” he said.
“The absence of the characteristic snow-capped mountains and slopes this year has left tourists disheartened, resulting in a significant dip in tourist influx, estimated to be over 50 per cent. If the current situation persists, there will be further decline,” Chaya said and added cancellations have become a common theme, primarily attributed to the scarcity of snowfall.
As cancellations continue to mount, the economic impact reverberates through the local communities dependent on tourism. Hoteliers and shopkeepers face financial strain, and the absence of seasonal income heightened concerns for many families.
Hotel owners in the normally bustling ski resort Gulmarg, who are accustomed to welcoming avid skiers and snow enthusiasts, now face empty rooms and deserted slopes. “December was houseful in Gulmarg and we had expected a similar rush in January also. However, nature has dashed our hopes,” a hotelier said.
Chairman Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) J&K Chapter, Ather Yameen said potential visitors, upon learning about the absence of snowfall in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, or Pahalgam, are cancelling their bookings.
“This underscores the critical importance of environmental considerations in shaping the future of tourism in Kashmir,” he said.