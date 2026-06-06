Snow, struggle and survival : Gujjar-Bakerwal nomads face disrupted migration in J&K

<p>Srinagar: Unseasonal snowfall in the higher reaches of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jammu%20and%20kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir</a> has disrupted the annual seasonal migration of Gujjar and Bakerwal nomadic pastoralists, delaying movement, stranding families and adding fresh uncertainty to one of the region’s oldest livelihood systems.</p><p>The Gujjar and Bakerwal communities migrate twice a year, moving with their livestock to high mountain pastures of Kashmir in summer for grazing and returning to lower plains of Jammu in winter to escape the cold.</p><p>This centuries-old movement across forest and mountain terrain is central to their survival, as they depend almost entirely on sheep, goats and horses.</p><p>This seasonal cycle has been increasingly disturbed this year after sudden snowfall in the Pir Panjal mountain range blocked key migration corridors, including routes near Peer Ki Gali and the Mughal Road.</p><p>Families travelling from Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region toward summer pastures in Kashmir were forced to stop mid-journey, often leaving livestock exposed to freezing conditions without proper shelter.</p><p>For many herders, the disruption has turned a routine journey into an uncertain struggle.</p><p>Talib Hussain, a member of the Gujjar community said the changing conditions have made survival increasingly difficult:</p><p>“The journey itself has become increasingly uncertain. Livestock-based livelihoods are also under strain,” he said.</p><p>Experts say such disruptions are also forcing pastoralists to shift away from traditional mountain trails and rely on motorable roads when routes close due to snow or landslides.</p><p>While this offers an alternative, it creates new risks for animals not adapted to traffic-heavy routes.</p>.Unusual May snowfall in Kashmir brings relief to tourists fleeing heatwave.<p>Irfan Ali Banka, an anthropologist studying pastoral systems in the region explained the consequences of this shift: “This forced change in route comes with significant risks, as abandoning the mountain paths for the main road frequently leaves livestock at risk of road accidents, exhaustion, stress and exposure to unfamiliar terrain.”</p><p>Climate experts, meanwhile, point out that the core issue is no longer just snowfall intensity but its timing and unpredictability.</p><p>Weather analyst Faizan Arif, said: “Snowfall events are becoming more irregular, with prolonged dry spells during peak winter followed by sudden and poorly timed spells extending into late spring.”</p><p>These irregular weather patterns are disrupting the carefully timed migration schedule that depends on snowmelt and the availability of fresh grass in high-altitude meadows.</p><p>More than six lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir are estimated to depend directly or indirectly on pastoral livelihoods, with around 30,000 families undertaking seasonal migration each year.</p><p>However, shrinking grazing areas, increased infrastructure in mountain corridors and climate variability are steadily tightening pressure on this traditional system.</p><p>For the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, seasonal migration is not only a cultural practice but a critical survival strategy. But with increasing climate unpredictability across the Pir Panjal and adjoining Himalayan ranges, this centuries-old system is becoming more fragile, raising long-term concerns over its sustainability.</p>