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Snow, struggle and survival : Gujjar-Bakerwal nomads face disrupted migration in J&K

Communities migrate twice a year — moving to high Himalayan pastures in summer for grazing and returning to lower plains in winter to escape harsh cold.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsSnowfallJammu and KashmirnomadsGujjar

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