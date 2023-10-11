Home
Jammu and Kashmir

Soldier dies of bullet injury near LoC in J&K's Poonch

Sepoy Amritpal Singh was deployed to a forward post in the Mankote Sector. His colleagues found him in a pool of blood after hearing a gunshot around 5 am, police official said.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 05:44 IST

An Army personnel died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police official said on Wednesday.

Sepoy Amritpal Singh was deployed to a forward post in the Mankote Sector. His colleagues found him in a pool of blood after hearing a gunshot around 5 am, the official said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh died of a bullet from his own service rifle, he said.

The official added it is a matter of investigation if the soldier died due to an accidental discharge from his weapon or committed suicide.

The police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the facts, he said.

(Published 11 October 2023, 05:44 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirLine of ControlPoonch

