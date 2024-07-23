Soldier injured as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K

Srinagar: Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Battal sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 3:00 AM, involved a heavy exchange of gunfire between the infiltrating terrorists and the army personnel.

The army confirmed the incident via a post on the micro-blogging platform X. “Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h,” the post read.