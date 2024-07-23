Soldier injured as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K

Srinagar: Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Battal sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The incident, which occurred at approximately 3:00 AM, involved a heavy exchange of gunfire between the infiltrating terrorists and the army personnel.
The army confirmed the incident via a post on the micro-blogging platform X. “Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h,” the post read.
During the intense gunfight, one army soldier sustained injuries. Ongoing operations are underway to secure the area and prevent any further infiltration attempts. The injured soldier is receiving medical care, with further updates on his condition awaited.
This incident underscores the persistent threats along the Line of Control (LoC). It comes a day after terrorists attacked the residence of village defence guard Parshotam Kumar and an army picket at Gundna Khawas in Rajouri. In that attack, Kumar’s uncle, Vijay Kumar, and a soldier were wounded.
The attack on Tuesday occurred just two days after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in a joint meeting with police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies in Jammu, amid a series of attacks in the region.
So far this year, nearly a dozen attacks across six districts in Jammu have resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists.
Published 23 July 2024, 01:55 IST