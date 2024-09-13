Soldier killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Srinagar: An Army soldier was killed and three others were injured in a gun battle with terrorists in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

“Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in area Chatroo at #Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs. In the ensuing firefight four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army posted on X.

Reports said the injured army jawans were evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The security forces have cordoned off the area and operations are still going on, the Army said.