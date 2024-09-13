Soldier killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Srinagar: An Army soldier was killed and three others were injured in a gun battle with terrorists in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
“Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in area Chatroo at #Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs. In the ensuing firefight four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army posted on X.
Reports said the injured army jawans were evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The security forces have cordoned off the area and operations are still going on, the Army said.
The gun battle erupted after the army acting on a tip-off launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the Naidgham area in Chhatroo belt, sources said. There was an exchange of fire between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area.
The rising incident of terror attacks, especially in Jammu region, raises concerns among security agencies, with assembly elections approaching for the first time in a decade. The increase in terror incidents in the Jammu region is troubling, as over 53 security personnel have been lost in encounters with terrorists since 2021.
On Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Basantgarh near the Kathua-Udhampur border in Jammu region. A gunfight had broken out between security forces and terrorists in Udhampur district earlier in the day.
Sources indicate that a group of approximately 40-50 terrorists, who have infiltrated the Jammu region in recent years, are equipped with advanced weaponry including American M4 rifles, night vision sights, telescopic lenses, and encrypted radio sets. They typically operate in small units of 3-5 individuals.
Published 13 September 2024, 16:37 IST