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Sonam Wangchuk’s release signals tactical pause, but Ladakh agitation far from over

The agitation is being spearheaded by two key political platforms — the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndia PoliticsLadakhSonam WangchukClimate activist

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