<p>Srinagar: The release of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ladakh">Ladakh</a>-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-activist">climate activist</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk </a>after months in detention has injected fresh momentum into the cold desert region’s agitation for constitutional safeguards, even as it signals a possible attempt by the Centre to defuse tensions in the strategically sensitive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-territory">Union Territory</a>.<br></p><p>Wangchuk, who had been detained under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-security-act">National Security Act</a> since September last year following violent protests in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leh">Leh</a>, was released after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-home-affairs">Union Ministry of Home Affairs</a> revoked the preventive detention order.<br></p><p>His arrest had triggered sharp reactions in Ladakh, where political groups have been pressing for constitutional protections since the region was carved out of the erstwhile state of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> and made a separate Union Territory in 2019.<br></p><p>Leaders of the movement have described Wangchuk’s release as a validation of the agitation but stressed that the core demands remain unresolved.<br></p><p>“This is not just about Wangchuk but about the whole of Ladakh… Today Ladakh stands vindicated,” said Chering Dorjey, co-chairman of the LAB, adding that the decision would give “fresh momentum” to the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/campaign">campaign</a>.<br></p><p>The agitation is being spearheaded by two key political platforms — the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — which have jointly raised four demands: full statehood for Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution of India</a>, separate parliamentary representation, and greater local control over governance and recruitment.<br></p><p>The movement has gathered momentum since 2023, with mass protests, shutdowns and hunger strikes led by Wangchuk and civil society groups. Ladakhi leaders argue that the absence of a legislature since 2019 has left the region with limited say over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/land">land</a>, jobs and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/development">development</a> policies.</p>.Ladakh leaders welcome Wangchuk's release, demand others' freedom.<p>Several rounds of talks between representatives of the LAB and KDA and the Center in New Delhi have so far failed to yield a breakthrough.<br></p><p>Tensions escalated sharply in September 2025 when protests in Leh turned violent during a police crackdown, leaving four people dead and dozens injured. Wangchuk was detained soon after under the NSA, a move that further intensified the agitation and drew national attention to the issue.<br></p><p>Leaders from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kargil">Kargil</a> also welcomed the move but made it clear that the agitation would continue. “The revocation of NSA against Sonam Wangchuk is a welcome step. However, our struggle for our legitimate rights continues,” said Sajjad Kargili, founding member of the KDA, while demanding the release of other detainees and withdrawal of cases against protesters.<br></p><p>Political observers see the development as a tactical reset rather than a resolution of the Ladakh question. With protests and negotiations expected to continue, Wangchuk’s release could help lower immediate tensions while allowing the Centre space to re-engage with Ladakhi groups.<br></p><p>At the same time, the episode underscores the growing political assertion in Ladakh after the 2019 reorganisation, with both Leh and Kargil increasingly aligning on the demand for constitutional safeguards.<br></p><p>For the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a>, the move may help prevent the Ladakh agitation from escalating into a larger political flashpoint. For Ladakh’s leadership, however, Wangchuk’s release is being framed less as an end to the confrontation and more as a sign that sustained mobilisation is beginning to yield results.</p>