Special status resolution: BJP MLAs hold mock session in lawns of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

<p>Srinagar: Opposition BJP on Friday held a mock session in the lawns of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after half of its members were marshalled out while the other half staged a walk out of the House to protest against the special status resolution.</p>.<p>The BJP MLAs assembled in the assembly lawns and staged a mock assembly in which they described the House resolution on restoration of special status as "illegal" and "unconstitutional".</p>.<p>BJP leaders said the mock assembly was to protest against the National Conference which has "hijacked the House".</p>.<p>"The House is hijacked by the NC. We won't allow this to happen. A Constitutional crisis has been brought about by the NC. They have violated the rules," BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said.</p>.<p>Earlier in the days, 12 BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House after they protested against the resolution while 11 party MLAs later walked out of the House.</p>.<p>There are 28 BJP MLAs in the House whose strength is 88 at present. </p>