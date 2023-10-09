Spreading sweetness: Beekeepers ready for seasonal migration to warmer places

With the chill having set in already, Bilal Ahmad Rather, a Kashmiri beekeeper, is readying to move 200 colonies of bees to Rajasthan to harvest honey for the winter season.



This has been the routine for the 30-year-old from Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district ever since he started beekeeping after giving up his job as a delivery boy in 2015.

Honey bees can't survive the harsh winters of Kashmir, but in relatively warmer Rajasthan, the mortality rate is almost zero.



As soon as winter sets in, scores of the beekeepers from the valley migrate to warmer places like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu with their colonies to harvest honey.



There are around 70,000 honey bee colonies that have come up in different areas of the Valley. With time, more and more young men and women are turning to bee-keeping as dozens of local honey brands have been established in Kashmir.