Srinagar gets second snowfall of winter

Srinagar: Srinagar city received second snowfall of the winter on Tuesday as higher reaches of Kashmir have witnessed bountiful snowfall over the past 48 hours, officials said here.

Srinagar, which has been lashed by rain since Sunday, witnessed moderate snowfall in the early part of the day, a weather department official said.

Heavy snowfall has been reported from Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Shopian, Gurez, Machil and other hilly areas of the valley, the person said.

The wet weather has been accompanied by gusty winds which has resulted in damage to several houses in the valley.