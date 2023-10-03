Srinagar is terror free now: IGP CRPF

There has been no major terror incident in Srinagar in 2023 and according to media reports only nine terrorists are active in central Kashmir, comprising Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal, of which seven are foreigners.

The IGP CRPF said that female paramilitary personnel were also taking part with their male counterparts in counter insurgency operations, airport security, Road Opening Parties (RoPs), jail security and other sensitive operations in J&K now.

Asked whether Kashmiri women can join the CRPF, he said: “Yes, they can join the force in any category.”