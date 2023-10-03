Home
Srinagar is terror free now: IGP CRPF

There has been no major terror incident in Srinagar in 2023 and according to media reports only nine terrorists are active in central Kashmir, comprising Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal, of which seven are foreigners.
Terming Srinagar as a “peaceful” district, a senior paramilitary officer Tuesday said that the city was “terrorism free.”

Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ajay Kumar Yadav said a mega flagging off event was held in the heart of Srinagar today.

“Where is terrorism? District is peaceful. There can be no better peaceful atmosphere anywhere else,” he told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off an event of women CRPF bikers from Srinagar to Gujarat.

The IGP CRPF said that female paramilitary personnel were also taking part with their male counterparts in counter insurgency operations, airport security, Road Opening Parties (RoPs), jail security and other sensitive operations in J&K now.

Asked whether Kashmiri women can join the CRPF, he said: “Yes, they can join the force in any category.”

