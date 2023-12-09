Srinagar records coldest night of season, minimum temp settles at minus 4.6 degree C

Srinagar: Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature settling below the freezing point at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials said on Saturday.

The temperature recorded on Friday night in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was down more than two notches from the minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said.

Srinagar's temperature is the lowest so far this season, the officials said. Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley.

The officials said Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded its minimum temperature at minus 5 degrees Celsius.

The famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said.