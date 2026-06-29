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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Srinagar sizzles at 35.3°C, among hottest June days in decades

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature surpassed last year’s June peak of 35.2°C recorded on June 19.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirheatwave

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