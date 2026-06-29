Srinagar sizzles at 35.3°C, among hottest June days in decades

<p>Srinagar: Kashmir’s reputation as a cool summer refuge from the scorching plains came under strain on Monday as Srinagar recorded its hottest June day in 21 years, with the mercury soaring to 35.3°C.</p><p>According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature surpassed last year’s June peak of 35.2°C recorded on June 19.</p>.Kashmir Muslims renew pledge to welcome Amarnath pilgrims.<p>While it was among the hottest June days in recent years, it remained well below Srinagar’s all-time temperature record of 39.5°C, set on July 15, 1973, and its June record of 37.8°C recorded during the 1978 heatwave.</p><p>The unusual heat has extended beyond Srinagar to some of Kashmir’s most popular tourist destinations.</p><p>Gulmarg, known for its cool meadows and gondola rides, recorded 26.2°C, which was 5.2°C above normal, while Pahalgam, a favourite holiday resort and one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra, registered 29.0°C, 3.6°C above normal.</p><p>Despite the soaring daytime temperatures, Kashmir continues to remain significantly cooler than much of north India, with low humidity and comparatively pleasant mornings and evenings.</p><p>In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 36.9°C, almost normal for this time of the year, while Katra, the base town for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, registered 35.6°C.</p><p>Meteorological officials said change in temperatures is expected between July 1 and July 4, when a western disturbance is likely to bring widespread rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning across Jammu and Kashmir.</p>