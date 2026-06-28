Srinagar touches season’s peak at 33.8°C, rain relief expected next month

<p>Srinagar: Known across the country as a cool summer escape from the plains, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a> is currently witnessing an unusual spell of heat, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar</a> recording its hottest day of the season at 33.8°C on Sunday.<br><br>The rise in temperatures over the past few days has affected much of the Valley, surprising tourists who usually associate Kashmir with relief from the intense heat sweeping large parts of India.<br><br>Even the Valley’s most popular tourist destinations, known for their cool climate, have not been spared.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a>— one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra and a major tourist resort—registered 27.7°C, while Gulmarg, the famed ski resort and gondola destination, recorded 24.8°C.<br><br>In the Jammu region, Jammu city remained significantly hotter at 37.0°C, underscoring the sharp climatic contrast within the Union Territory.</p>.From Muzaffarabad to Srinagar, PoK violence dominates Kashmir discourse.<p>Meteorological officials said the prevailing dry conditions are likely to continue till the end of June.<br><br>However, a major change in weather is expected between July 1 and July 4, when a fresh western disturbance is likely to interact with advancing monsoon winds.<br><br>The system is expected to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and isolated hailstorms across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>.<br><br>Officials said temperatures are likely to fall noticeably after the wet spell. However, they cautioned that intense showers and strong winds could trigger localised disruptions in hilly and vulnerable areas.<br><br>For tourists, the upcoming shift is expected to ease conditions after an unusually warm phase that briefly altered Kashmir’s usual summer weather experience.</p>