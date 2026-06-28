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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Srinagar touches season’s peak at 33.8°C, rain relief expected next month

The system is expected to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and isolated hailstorms across Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarKashmir

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