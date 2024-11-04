Home
Stormy opening to J&K Assembly's 1st session as PDP's Waheed Para moves resolution against abrogation of Article 370

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Parra introduced the resolution, leading to heated debates and a significant uproar among members.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 07:06 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 07:06 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsPDPWaheed Para

