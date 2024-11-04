Stormy opening to J&K Assembly's 1st session as PDP's Waheed Para moves resolution against abrogation of Article 370

<p>Srinagar: In a stormy opening to the first-ever session of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Assembly, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Monday submitted a resolution seeking the restoration of Article 370, which previously granted special status to the region.</p><p>People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Parra introduced the resolution, leading to heated debates and a significant uproar among members.</p><p>Chief Minister Omar Abdullah quickly responded, asserting, “No single member can take a decision on the issue of Article 370. Resolutions cannot be introduced in this manner. This is nothing but politics. There is a process for introducing resolutions, and I would request the Honourable Speaker to adjourn the House.”</p><p>Without naming Para, he said they were aware that preparations for this were being made by a member, “while the reality is that the people of J&K do not approve of the decision taken on 5th August 2019.”</p>.PM Modi reiterated commitment for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, says L-G in Assembly.<p>“If they (people) had approved, then the results today would have been different. The discussion on how this House will reflect on such issues cannot be dictated by one member. The resolution brought forth today holds no significance; it is merely for show. If there was genuine intent, they would have consulted us beforehand.”</p><p>The erstwhile state lost special status, and was bifurcated into two union territories, after the Narendra Modi-led Union government abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.</p><p>The PDP's move provoked a strong reaction from BJP legislators, who demanded that the Speaker dismiss the resolution immediately. In response, Speaker Rather attempted to restore order, stating, “This is my domain; let me examine this and I will decide on the resolution accordingly.”</p><p>The BJP legislators, however, refused to sit and continued to oppose the PDP MLAs move.</p><p>Earlier, veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as the first Speaker of J&K UT assembly.</p><p>Rather was elected the Speaker with a voice vote after the opposition parties decided against contesting for the post. Protem Speaker Mubarak Gul conducted the election.</p>