Surge in abuse of synthetic heroin in Kashmir

Srinagar: The serene valleys and picturesque landscapes of Kashmir have been overshadowed by an alarming surge in synthetic heroin use, posing a grave threat to the region's youth and social fabric.
This synthetic variant is wreaking havoc in communities, escalating an already critical drug abuse problem. The influx of synthetic heroin has seen a sharp rise in the past few years.
Authorities and healthcare professionals report a significant abuse of synthetic heroin, particularly among the younger population. Experts point to a range of factors behind this: from lack of recreation in society to fewer jobs and financial stress; life in a conflict zone and its attendant uncertainties, boredom of lockdown during Covid-19 and, of course, the easy accessibility of drugs.
Dr Yasir Rather, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said that over the past two years, they have encountered substance abusers using adulterated or synthetic heroin, a mixture of pharmaceutical opioids.
“We are observing an alarming trend where the majority of drug abusers are now consuming adulterated heroin,” he told DH. “This synthetic version is a dangerous cocktail of pharmaceutical opioids, including substances like Tramadol, mixed with opium. It poses even greater risks than pure heroin.”
What has perturbed psychiatrists and doctors in the Valley is that more than 90 per cent of all users are young men – with a mean age of about 28 years.
While pure heroin use has reportedly declined in Kashmir, most cases of adulterated heroin abuse are now coming from Jammu. This geographical shift adds another layer of complexity to the crisis.
The issue has caught the attention of the central government. On July 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the growing problem of synthetic drugs in India, noting the recent discovery of illegal laboratories.
“Our goal should be that neither will we allow even a single gram of drugs to enter India from anywhere nor will we allow India’s borders to be used in any way for drug trade,” he said.
According to the UN’s latest World Drug Report 2024, one out of every 18 people worldwide aged 15-64 used narcotic drugs in 2022. Released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the report revealed a complex and evolving global drug landscape while highlighting a worrisome trend in global drug use.
