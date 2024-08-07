Surge in abuse of synthetic heroin in Kashmir

Srinagar: The serene valleys and picturesque landscapes of Kashmir have been overshadowed by an alarming surge in synthetic heroin use, posing a grave threat to the region's youth and social fabric.

This synthetic variant is wreaking havoc in communities, escalating an already critical drug abuse problem. The influx of synthetic heroin has seen a sharp rise in the past few years.

Authorities and healthcare professionals report a significant abuse of synthetic heroin, particularly among the younger population. Experts point to a range of factors behind this: from lack of recreation in society to fewer jobs and financial stress; life in a conflict zone and its attendant uncertainties, boredom of lockdown during Covid-19 and, of course, the easy accessibility of drugs.