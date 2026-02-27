Menu
Suspected drone movement prompts search op near LoC in J&K's Poonch

Upon detection, troops fired several rounds during the suspected aerial movement. They later on said that the object moved back from LoC.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 09:37 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 09:37 IST
