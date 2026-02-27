<p>Security forces detected suspected drone movement along the Line of Control (LoC) which propelled them to launch a search operation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>'s Poonch district on Friday.</p><p>Upon detection, troops fired several rounds during the suspected aerial movement. They later on said that the object moved back from LoC.</p> .Pakistani drone activity near LoC triggers army warning fire in J&K’s Keran.<p>The search was carried out in the forward areas of the Gulpur belt.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>