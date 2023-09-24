Home
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Suspected narco smuggler arrested in Jammu's Poonch


Last Updated 24 September 2023, 04:21 IST

A suspected narcotic smuggler was injured after Army troops opened fire on observing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on September 24. The suspected smuggler was arrested and a packet of narcotics, believed to be heroin which he was trying to smuggle, was recovered from his possession, the officials said.

They said the incident occurred late night on September 23 when troops guarding the LoC observed suspicious movement of a person at Karmara in Gulpur sector and challenged him.

However, the suspected smuggler tried to flee across the LoC and was fired upon, the officials said, identifying him as Yasir Nazir, a local resident who stated he had gone across the LoC to collect a narcotics consignment.

Nazir has been hospitalised for the treatment of bullet injuries under police custody, the officials said.

(Published 24 September 2023, 04:21 IST)
India NewsJammuNarcoticsPoonch

