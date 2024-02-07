Talks within I.N.D.I.A. bloc only on 3 LS seats held by BJP in J&K, Ladakh: Omar Abdullah

Jammu: There will be talks within the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc only on three parliamentary seats which were won by the BJP in the last elections from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

Omar said the BJP-led central government has no courage to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir together with the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"There has been no talk on seat-sharing (within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc) so far. Congress is ready for the talks and they want us to talk to them. In the coming days, there will be a discussion, especially about the three seats (Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh) which are with the BJP,” Omar told reporters here.

Besides the Congress and the National Conference (NC) which had won all the three parliamentary seats from Kashmir – Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag – in the 2019 elections, Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc from Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar said NC has also fought elections from Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh constituencies in the past.

“We have won Jammu seat once and Ladakh more than once. We will sit and discuss which formula we should adopt so that we are able to get back the seats which are with BJP at present,” he said.

Responding to a clarification about his statement, he said, “The seats (won by NC in 2019) are I.N.D.I.A. seats. What do I have to talk about with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc on these seats? The fight is not within the I.N.D.I.A bloc. The fight is to take those seats back which are with the BJP. Since three seats are with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, I do not need to discuss those with them."

He added, “Why are you worried about the larger interest? Are you talking over such seats in any other state which are already with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc? The I.N.D.I.A. bloc has three seats, leave them. We will talk on the three seats which are with the BJP,” he said.

About the possibility of holding parliamentary and assembly elections together in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said, “The BJP has no courage to conduct assembly elections (in J&K). They cannot face the public despite doing many things like abrogation of Article 370, redrawing the boundaries of constituencies as per their wishes through delimitation, changing all laws and reservation set up, Mandir (construction of Ram temple), Modi and money.”

On the BJP's claims of improved situation and massive development in J&K, he said the situation in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch is before everyone to see.