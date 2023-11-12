Temples lit up in Kashmir as Diwali celebrated with gaiety across valley

Srinagar: Diwali was celebrated with fervour and gaiety in Kashmir on Sunday by the local Hindu population and security forces as several temples and popular landmarks were lit up to celebrate the festival of lights.

All the major temples in Srinagar City and elsewhere in the valley were illuminated to celebrate Diwali, officials said.

Bridges and buildings and other landmarks such as Polo View Market and Jhelum Bund were also lit up with fluorescent lights to mark the festival of lights, they said.