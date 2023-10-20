Term of J&K municipal committees ending soon, no signs of early elections

Srinagar: Despite the term of municipal committees and councils in Jammu and Kashmir coming to an end next month, there is no sign of early elections to re-elect new committees and councils.
Pertinently, the last municipal elections were last held in J&K in September 2018, in four phases. J&K has two municipal corporations, 19 municipal councils and 57 municipal committees.
There is no provision of any extension in extending terms of municipal committees and councils, an official said. We have written to the government and it will take a decision soon as the term of almost all the committees and councils ends by November 30.
The elections were due to be held in October-November this year. However, sources said these polls along with panchayat elections were delayed after the BJP’s J&K unit pushed for deferring the exercise at least till the 2024 parliamentary polls
These elections have been delayed despite the Union government’s claims of strengthening grassroots democracy in J&K and its recent submission before the Supreme Court that it is ready for elections in the Union Territory.
Already J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign. The UT doesn’t have any representative in the Rajya Sabha from February 15, 2021 against four seats allocated to it in the House.
Policy analyst and senior journalist Zaffar Choudhary believes that the BJP’s defeat in local body elections could have direct bearing on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“If BJP loses the municipal and panchayat elections, it will affect its prospects in the upcoming Parliament elections in which every single seat matters for the saffron party,” he said