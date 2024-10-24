Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Terrorist captured in purported CCTV footage from Jammu and Kashmir's Gagangir attack site, probe under way

The sources said such rifles have been reportedly used by terrorists in attacks on security forces in the Pir Panjal region, which is about 200 km from the site of attack.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 05:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 05:01 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorism

Follow us on :

Follow Us