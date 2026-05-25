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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Terrorist hideout busted, operation 'Sheruwali' enters third day in J&K's Rajouri

According to reports, there was speculative firing towards the hideout.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorist

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