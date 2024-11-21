Terrorist infiltration cases: NIA raids in Jammu region

<p>Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at several locations across Jammu region in connection with terrorist infiltration cases, official sources said.</p>.<p>The raids are underway at nine different places in the division, they said.</p>.<p>The searches are being conducted following registration of cases involving the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into J&K, they said.</p>.1993 Deoband blast case: Key accused arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.<p>The NIA officials are being assisted by the police and paramilitary CRPF in this operation.</p>.<p>The focus is on dismantling networks linked to terrorists infiltration, including over ground workers, surrendered militants, suspected guides and harbourers.</p>