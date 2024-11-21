Home
jammu and kashmir

Terrorist infiltration cases: NIA raids in Jammu region

The NIA officials are being assisted by the police and paramilitary CRPF in this operation.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 05:18 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 05:18 IST
