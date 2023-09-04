Home
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Reasi, 2 security personnel injured

The ADGP said one terrorist has been killed so far, while efforts are on to neutralise the other.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 13:18 IST

Follow Us

A terrorist was killed and a policeman sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, a senior official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter broke out during a search and cordon operation and two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the besieged Gali Sohab village in Tuli area.

The search operation was launched in the afternoon after police received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, he said.

The ADGP said one terrorist has been killed so far, while efforts are on to neutralise the other. A policeman was injured in the gunbattle and was hospitalised, the officer said.

News agency ANI later shared an update saying an Army jawan was also injured in the encounter.

(Published 04 September 2023, 13:18 IST)
