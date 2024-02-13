JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Terrorist who killed two labourers from Punjab in J&K's Srinagar arrested

Langoo, who was arrested in Srinagar, was brought into terrorism by Pakistan-based handlers through social media.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 10:48 IST

Srinagar: The terrorist, who killed two labourers from Punjab last week, has been arrested, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday.

The weapon used in the attack, a pistol, has been recovered, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar told reporters.

"Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist who opened fire on the two labourers from Punjab in the Habba Kadal area of the city on February 7, has been arrested," he said.

Kumar said Langoo, who was arrested in Srinagar, was brought into terrorism by Pakistan-based handlers through social media.

(Published 13 February 2024, 10:48 IST)
