Police head constable shot dead by terrorists in J&K; third attack in as many days

However, reports said that the injured policeman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The slain cop was reportedly posted as District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar as Reader to Dy. Sp DAR Srinagar.

On Monday, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by the militants in Tumchi Nowpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Prior to that on Sunday, a police inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani, was shot dead with a pistol from point blank range by the militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar when he was playing cricket.

The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks, which came after a brief lull in targeted attacks on civilians and off-duty policemen in Kashmir.

While the attacks on the non-local labourers started in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the attacks saw a sharp increase in 2022. Last year, 10 non-local workers, including a bank manager from Rajasthan and a teacher, were killed and over a dozen injured in a series of militant attacks, mostly in south Kashmir.