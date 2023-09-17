Terrorists trained in high-altitude warfare pose new challenge in J&K

It is the same group of militants who were involved in the killing of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier at Gadole forest in the Kokernag on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the Army has fired hundreds of mortar shells, and targeted suspected terrorist hideouts with hi-tech equipment and dropped explosives using advanced drones. But so far, there has been no success in eliminating this group of terrorists.

In the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu, the militants have used the same strategy by hiding in dense forest and inflicting heavy casualties on security forces in the last two years.

Five Army personnel were killed in a blast that was triggered by militants in a thickly vegetated area in Rajouri on May 5.

The incident took place at a time when the forces were engaged in a massive combing operation following an ambush on an Army truck in Bhata Dhurian, Poonch, where five more soldiers lost their lives in an ambush by militants on April 20.