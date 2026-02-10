<p>Jammu: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> on Tuesday mocked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> for playing India in the ongoing T20 World Cup and said “those who issue threats must be prepared to stand by them”.</p>.<p>The high-profile India-Pakistan match on February 15 in Colombo will go ahead as scheduled after Pakistan's government, following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, decided to withdraw its boycott call.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand openers Seifert, Allen blow UAE away with record-breaking stand .<p>“Now that Pakistan has decided to play the match against India, I want to tell them that do not issue threats if you are not prepared to stand by them. They had threatened that they would not play a match against India, but then they got scared and withdrew their own threat,” the chief minister told reporters here.</p>.<p>He said those who do not have the strength to stand by their threats should not make such threats in the first place.</p>.<p>“They should quietly come onto the field and play the match—whatever happens in the match will happen,” Abdullah said. </p>