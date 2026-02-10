Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

'They got scared and withdrew threat': Omar Abdullah on Pakistan playing India in T20 World Cup

He said those who do not have the strength to stand by their threats should not make such threats in the first place.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirT20 World CupOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us