Those responsible for 50 thousand killings provoking people on land to landless scheme: J&K L-G

Taking a jibe at opposition parties for their divergent views on providing land to landless, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday accused the leaders of these parties for killings of 50,000 people in the Union Territory since 1990.
Without naming leaders of National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said. “These people can’t digest peace prevailing in Kashmir. They used to provoke people for street violence, closure of educational institutions.”
“These people are responsible for the killing of 40,000 to 50,000 innocents in J&K,” Sinha said while addressing a three-day national workshop on Panchayat with Good Governance, here.
Earlier in July J&K administration announced to allot 5 marlas (1,360 square feet) of land each to 2,711 landless families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana launched in June 2015 with the intent to provide housing for all in urban areas.
This caused an apprehension of “outsiders” being settled in the UT in the opposition quarters. The PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of “importing” slums and poverty into J&K under the pretext of providing housing to homeless individuals, which she believes is an attempt to alter the demographic composition of the erstwhile state.
NC leader and another former CM, Omar Abdullah had questioned, are those who arrived in J&K just a week before abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 also being counted as homeless? “I believe those who arrived in J&K after 2019 should not be included in the scheme. We are aware that the government has brought in a large number of outsiders to J&K since August 2019,” he alleged.
L-G Sinha while debunking the apprehension of the NC and the PDP leaders asked panchayat members as to whether they can pinpoint a single case where land or home was provided to non J&K residents under PMAY.
“There was much noise that land was being provided to non-J&K resident. Not a single non-J&K resident has been provided land or home under PMAY,” he said.
Sinha alleged that those not able to digest peace continue to provoke people on one or the other pretext to revive street violence.