Thousands join International Yoga Day celebrations across Kashmir

<p>Srinagar: Thousands of people participated in International Yoga Day celebrations across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a> on Sunday, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leading the main event at the SKICC, here, overlooking Dal Lake.</p><p>Held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, the celebrations saw students, government employees, security personnel and members of civil society join mass yoga sessions organised across schools, colleges, public spaces and tourist destinations in the Union Territory.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Sinha highlighted the growing relevance of yoga in modern life and described it as a pathway to holistic health and well-being.</p>.Thousands join International Yoga Day events worldwide.<p>“Yoga guides people towards holistic health. It harmonises the body, mind and spirit and helps improve quality of life,” he said, urging people, particularly the younger generation, to make yoga a part of their daily routine.</p><p>The Lieutenant Governor said yoga offered an effective response to rising stress levels and lifestyle-related health challenges.</p><p>Referring to it as India’s gift to humanity, he said its growing acceptance across the world reflected its enduring relevance in promoting physical fitness, mental balance and inner harmony.</p><p>Officials said a large number of people participated in the main event in Srinagar, while similar programmes were organised across districts in Kashmir and Jammu.</p>.'Yoga an expression of human spirit': PM Modi congratulates citizens on 12th International Yoga Day.<p>Students, healthcare workers, civil society members and personnel from various security agencies took part in coordinated yoga sessions.</p><p>In the Valley, events were held in district headquarters, educational institutions and public spaces, with participants performing yoga asanas and breathing exercises as part of the nationwide observance.</p><p>The celebrations reflected the increasing popularity of yoga in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade. Once largely confined to wellness groups and educational institutions, yoga is now widely practised across schools, government offices and community spaces in the Union Territory.</p><p>The International Day of Yoga, adopted by the United Nations in 2014 following an Indian proposal, has grown into one of the world’s largest public wellness initiatives.</p>