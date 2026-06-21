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Thousands join International Yoga Day celebrations across Kashmir

Addressing the gathering, Sinha highlighted the growing relevance of yoga in modern life and described it as a pathway to holistic health and well-being.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirInternational Yoga Day

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