Three Army personnel injured in encounter at J&K's Doda; gunfight under way

Jammu: Three security personnel were injured in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, following an attack on a joint checkpost, officials said on Wednesday.

In another terror attack, police and security forces are engaged in an operation to track down a terrorist hiding in Saida Sukhal village in Kathua district, they said.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian, they added.

In Doda, terrorists fired upon a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chattergalla area on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road Tuesday late night, the officials said.

Three security personnel were injured and subsequently hospitalised. The gunfight was ongoing until last reports from the spot. Additional security personnel have been rushed to the area to intensify the operation, they added.

In Kathua district, security forces continued to engage in an operation to track down a terrorist hiding in Saida Sukhal village near Koota Morhunder Hiranagar police station limits.

The police said with the assistance of the CRPF, they have cordoned off the area and are conducting a house-to-house search.