Three tourists from Bengaluru killed in Jammu and Kashmir accident

Srinagar: Three tourists from Bengaluru lost their lives and another was critically injured when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, police reported.

An official stated that the accident occurred near Panimatha while the vehicle was traveling from Sonamarg to the zero point.

Three individuals died at the scene, and their bodies are being retrieved. The critically injured person has been evacuated and referred to the super specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.