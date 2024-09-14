Three unidentified militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; PM Modi to visit state today

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
A police official said that a joint team of Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chak Tappar village of Pattan on Friday evening following “credible inputs” about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The militants were trapped inside a school building and as the joint team of security forces approached the suspected spot, they opened fire, triggering off an encounter, he said. While one militant was killed on Friday night, two more were gunned down on Saturday morning.
Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir V K Biridi confirmed that three militants were neutralized during the encounter. “Their identification is being ascertained,” he said.
The encounter came just within hours of a similar gun battle in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region, where two soldiers died and two others were injured.
The encounters happened days before voting in the first phase of assembly elections is due on September 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Doda district of Jammu today.
