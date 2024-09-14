Three unidentified militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; PM Modi to visit state today

The militants were trapped inside a school building and as the joint team of security forces approached the suspected spot, they opened fire, triggering off an encounter, he said. While one militant was killed on Friday night, two more were gunned down on Saturday morning.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir V K Biridi confirmed that three militants were neutralized during the encounter. “Their identification is being ascertained,” he said.

The encounter came just within hours of a similar gun battle in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region, where two soldiers died and two others were injured.

The encounters happened days before voting in the first phase of assembly elections is due on September 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Doda district of Jammu today.