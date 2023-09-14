Time to jail advocates of talks with Pakistan: BJP leader Altaf Thakur

“I think time has come to put even those people in jails who advocate holding talks with Pakistan. It is these people who advance Pakistan’s cause here and support it,” Thakur told PTI after paying tributes to to Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Deputy SP Humayun Bhat, who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district on Wednesday Thakur said India has held talks with Pakistan several times but the neighbouring country always played foul.