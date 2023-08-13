Tiranga rally proof of change in Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

In 2017, Mehbooba had warned that if special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 were tinkered with, “then there would be no one in the state to hold the tricolor.”

On Saturday, Sinha while leading the tiranga rally from Botanical Garden, here, said people have understood their responsibility to be part of the chance and show respect to the tiranga.

“Participation of men, women, youths and senior citizens across the UT is an inspiration for the country as well,” he said. “Let us walk together, let our hearts beat together, this is the resolve of Tiranga Yatra that binds every section of the society in one emotion. From Pulwama to Poonch, from Kulgam to Kathua, from Jammu to Srinagar, all houses in 20 districts are celebrating and hoisting tricolor.”

On the occasion, J&K police chief Dilbagh said: "We feel proud that we are part of the tiranga rally today. This year's rally was bigger than last year's. We want to work together for the peace of the nation.”

Asked about the security situation in Kashmir, he said, “Overall situation is peaceful on all fronts. But efforts are still on from across to misguide the youth through social media. The number of terrorists is miniscule.”