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Traditional tongas gather popularity in Jammu border belt amid PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel

The renewed fascination comes amid wider efforts to conserve fuel in light of the ongoing crises, in ways that involve reduced vehicle movement.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 04:24 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 04:24 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammufueltonga

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