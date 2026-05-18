Traditional tongas gather popularity in Jammu border belt amid PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel

<p>Traditional tongas, are seeing an increase in the number of commuters in the R S Pura sector in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu">Jammu</a> following Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s appeal for fuel conservation.</p><p>The horse-driven vehicles, which ferried passengers between Jammu and Sialkot before Independence in the past, continue to survive in parts of the sector for more than seventy years. </p><p>The renewed fascination comes amid wider efforts to conserve fuel in light of the ongoing crises, in ways that involve reduced vehicle movement and awareness campaigns encouraging alternatives to petrol and diesel-run transport.</p>.Chhattisgarh cop takes bullock-cart 'baraat' after PM Modi’s austerity appeal.<p>Locals and tourists have been opting for this environmentally-friendly mode of transport for entertainment as part of border tourism as well as for short-distance travel in villages near the International Border.</p><p>"We have been running tongas here for decades. Before 1947, people used to travel from Sialkot to Jammu in tongas. Over the years, this tradition went out of fashion, but now, after the Prime Minister's appeal, locals are once again using tongas for short-distance movement in villages," said Teja Singh, a traditional tanga operator, in conversation with <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>He said tonga operators continue to assemble every Saturday and Sunday in the region to keep the tradition alive.</p><p>Another operator, Rattan Singh, said people have started preferring this mode of transport again as fuel-saving measures gain momentum across the country.</p><p>"From Zero Line to R S Pura, people use tongas for commuting. Earlier, people depended more on fuel-powered vehicles, but now, with the emphasis on saving fuel, tongas have started running again. Horse-driven tongas do not require fuel. So, people are considering them a better option," he said.</p><p>Many tourists who visited the belt at the border hailed the revival of the traditional mode of transport.</p><p>A group of tourists -- Davain, Dharmi, Lacha Patel, Rahi and Pavitra -- said to <em>PTI </em>that tonga rides not only help conserve fuel but also offer a glimpse into the place's rural lifestyle and heritage.</p><p>"Such traditional modes of transport help in conserving fuel. Arrangements like tongas are not only better for the environment but also keep our traditions alive. Such rides should be promoted in tourism and border areas," said Rahi.</p><p>The visitors said riding a tonga reconnects people with their cultural roots and reflects the bond between humans and animals while remaining eco-friendly.</p><p>"A tonga ride is not just a means of travel, but also a part of our old cultural identity. Modern technology has its own place, but it is equally important to preserve our culture and traditions," they said.</p>