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Trafficked in paradise: J&K’s hidden human trade surfaces in NCRB data

The NCRB report shows that Jammu and Kashmir recorded 17 human trafficking cases in 2024, up from 10 in 2023 and eight in 2022, indicating a steady rise over the last three years.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 04:32 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 04:32 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNCRBSex traffickingHuman traffickingillegal traffickingJammu & Kashmir News

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