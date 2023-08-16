Tricolour flutters across upbeat Kashmir Valley

The Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre, after the abrogation of Article 370, was the chief guest at the main Independence Day function. He said that the scrapping of the special status of the erstwhile state and moving it to the mainstream has brought about a host of positive changes over the last four years. In the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, Tiranga rallies were taken out in various parts of Kashmir in the last two days. All the government offices and other buildings were lit up in the Tricolour theme.