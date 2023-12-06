Triumph on the tracks: Banihal-Khari trial run indicates promising future for smooth journeys

Srinagar: With successful trial run of the first electric train from Banihal to Khari section on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), Kashmir’s seamless rail connectivity with the rest of the country is nearing.
The Northern Railways on Tuesday conducted the first successful trial run of an electric train for the first time from Banihal to Khari Railway Station in Ramban district. “The stretch is part of the 111-km-long Banihal-Katra section of the USBRL project,” an official of the Northern Railway said.
He said work is underway at Sumber station which is now being linked with Sangaldan station and “We expect that trains will soon operate on the Katra-Banihal section.”
The official stated that the Banihal-Khari section of the USBRL project in the Ramban district is ready for operation. He also added that the work on the sections from Khari to Sumber and Sumber to Sangaldan is in the final phase of progress.
The USBRL project stretching over 272 km in length, will feature 38 tunnels, with the longest being T-49 at 12.75 km, marking it as India's lengthiest transportation tunnel.
Work on the project is advancing quickly, with more than 98 per cent of the 272 km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) now complete.
Once operational, the direct train service will significantly reduce the travel time between Srinagar and Jammu from seven hours to a mere 3.5 hours, offering substantial relief to commuters.
While the Railway officials express confidence that the project would be completed as scheduled, with an inauguration planned for January 2024, sources said the inauguration may get delayed by a few months due to March or April 2024.
Additionally, there are reports suggesting that the government is planning to introduce the Vande Bharat Metro train service between Jammu and Srinagar.