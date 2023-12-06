Triumph on the tracks: Banihal-Khari trial run indicates promising future for smooth journeys

He said work is underway at Sumber station which is now being linked with Sangaldan station and “We expect that trains will soon operate on the Katra-Banihal section.”



The official stated that the Banihal-Khari section of the USBRL project in the Ramban district is ready for operation. He also added that the work on the sections from Khari to Sumber and Sumber to Sangaldan is in the final phase of progress.



The USBRL project stretching over 272 km in length, will feature 38 tunnels, with the longest being T-49 at 12.75 km, marking it as India's lengthiest transportation tunnel.