Twenty one pilgrims die, over 60 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

Srinagar: At least 21 pilgrims died and over 60 were injured when a bus plunged into a deep gorge at Tanda Morh on the Jammu-Poonch Highway in the Akhnoor area.

A rescue operation was promptly initiated following the incident, an official said. The wounded were sent to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu and a nearby hospital in Akhnoor.

"A bus carrying devotees from Kurukshetra, Haryana towards Shivkhori, Pouni, when reached near Tungi Morh, Chowki Choura rolled down into a deep gorge, as a result of which 21 passengers died and 40 got injured,” police said.